Jaws hit the floor when “Teen Mom” Farrah Abraham showed up to an appearance dressed like this

“Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham certainly knows how to get people talking.

The reality TV star turned adult film star left little to the imagination when she showed up to her Friday appearance at Crazy Horse III’s VIP Black Door Key Party in Las Vegas wearing a completely sheer jumpsuit and heels.





The 26-year-old strutted her stuff up and down the red carpet and even showed off her backside, which was very visible in her getup. She also sported her new, red “revenge hair” following her split from on-and-off boyfriend, Simon Saran, a transformation that she documented on Instagram prior to the event.

What color should I color my hair ? Single Revenge Hair ?? Tell me what color @hottieextensions @vegas @crazyhorse3lv A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Abraham has been in the midst of relationship drama with Saran, whom she recently served with a cease and desist letter.

“I don’t need drama in my life at this point. She can say what she wants, but we all know who the real one is and who the fraud is,” her ex recently told E! News. I have no hard feelings against Farrah. We are just from two different worlds. She likes the fake life. I want what’s real. I wish the best for her and much success in all of her future endeavors.”

