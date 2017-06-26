Jay Z and Beyoncé are still dealing with the unfortunate hospitalization of their premature twin babies

Jay Z and Beyoncé’s twins are still not home.

According to TMZ, the twins remain hospitalized two weeks after their headline-making birth. A family source revealed to the tabloid that the twins are still “under the lights” but did not give any further details. Typically, babies treated with light therapy have jaundice as a result of elevated bilirubin issues. The lights help reverse the jaundice.

The condition of the twins is said to be non-life threatening, but doctors are hesitant to release them at this time.





The music couple welcomed the twins, a boy and a girl, on June 12. They are joined by big sister Blue Ivy.

There is no release date for the twins at this time.