Jenna Bush Hager explains how her daughters already remind her of herself and sister Barbara

While speaking with PEOPLE, Jenna Bush Hager opened up about her daughters Poppy Louise, 22 months, and Margaret Laura “Mila,” 4, and how she sees her younger self in them.

“Yesterday, Mila said, ‘It’s my room, my rules,’ and I flashed back to when I was 16 and tried to say things like that to my parents as a rambunctious teenager,” she said. “And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what do I have in store for me?'”

“And I think it is karma,” she continued. “[Twin sister Barbara Bush] and I were not the best, but I like that they’re strong, opinionated girls. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

As for their future, Bush Hager hopes her “headstrong” girls stay kind as they get older. The proud mom also vowed to always allow them to “make mistakes” just as her parents former President and First Lady George and Laura Bush did for her.

“My greatest wish for my kids is to keep the kindness that they have now, and I want them to have that same kindness after the world has [its] way with them,” she said. “I don’t know if I’d be the same human I am today had I not been allowed to be my own person.”

My Easter 🐣🐣 A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

At the very least, her daughters’ vibrant personalities definitely keep her laughing.

“This morning, I was wearing a sports bra and a workout shirt and Mila said, ‘Mommy, is that a bathing suit?’ And I said, ‘No, it’s a sports bra,'” Bush Hager said. “And she goes, ‘Daddy has medium boobs, I have small boobs and your boobs are big,’” Bush Hager shares. “And I was like, ‘Yes, thank you. And I will tell Daddy that he has medium boobs and I think he’ll love that. A man boob.”