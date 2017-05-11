Jenna Bush Hager reveals her parents’ plan to expand their family before they learned the were expecting the twins

George and Laura Bush had big plans for their family before welcoming daughters Jenna and Barbara.

According to Jenna Bush Hager, the Bushes had plans to adopt before having their daughters.

“My parents couldn’t get pregnant for a lot of years, and so they tried to adopt, and the day they found they were pregnant with us was the day they found out that they had been accepted to adopt,” Bush Hager said at a “TODAY” moms lunch hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford.

When they discovered they were expecting, they decided to hold off on the adoption plans. She said she kept the photo her parents used in their adoption forms all of these years later.





“But I keep that picture of them that they sent to the adoption agency by my bed,” Jenna revealed. “My mom used to say, ‘Doesn’t this just look like two people who are desperate to have children?’”

The lunch was thrown to celebrate the arrival of Hoda Kotb’s daughter, Haley Joy, whom she adopted earlier this year.

“I can’t believe the greatest joy of my life came at 52,” Kotb said.

“For you, with Haley, that’s what you’ve done,” Bush Hager said. “You’ve changed a lot of people’s ideas on what motherhood is.”

(H/T TODAY)