Jenna Bush Hager reveals how her father taught her to raise strong daughters

Jenna Bush Hager is taking her dad’s advice when it comes to raising her kids.

“I think the thing that my parents did so well and might surprise people, although I don’t know why, is that they really wanted us to be curious, independent thinkers,” Bush Hager told PEOPLE in a recent interview. “They wanted to raise us to have our own views and to be able to articulate them.”

Christmas Eve Crew! A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Dec 24, 2015 at 7:26pm PST

Bush Hager revealed that growing up, she and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush “always felt sorry for the boys in [their] class because [their] dad led [them] to believe that [they] were the most capable kids out there.”





RELATED: Disney Night wasn’t so magical for this eliminated dancing duo on “Dancing with the Stars”

She also shared a little something about her dad that may be surprising to some.

“People laugh at this, but I think my dad was a feminist. He showed us that we could be whatever we wanted to be. I want my girls to feel that way. I want them to feel strong and capable and feel like they can conquer the world,” she said.

As for how Bush Hager and her husband Henry are raising Poppy, 20 months, and Mila, 4, she revealed what is most important in their home.

“The most important thing is to raise loving humans,” she said.