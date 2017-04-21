Jennifer Garner shares photo with cryptic message amid news of her divorce from Ben Affleck

News broke last week of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce, after nearly two years of separation. Thursday, she shared a photo on Instagram that could be a statement about her recent marital news.

“Not by any means a recent shot BUT! It’s been a happy day! I hope everyone is feeling beautiful and alive because goodness knows you deserve it! #happiness,” she wrote.

Garner was married to actor Ben Affleck for more than ten years. They split up in 2015, but still coparented their three children, even going on vacations together.





According to sources, their divorce was always inevitable, despite the long separation period.

“They always planned to divorce despite what people said. If you look at their first statement it says divorce not separate,” a source told People.

“They just did it the way they wanted to and did what was best for their kids. There was no catalyst, it was just time. Nothing has changed, they are and still will be putting their kids first.”

A recent report, however, indicates that the official divorce was delayed until after Affleck was out of rehab, to minimize his suffering.

“Jen waited for the right time,” a Garner source tells People. “She wasn’t going to file for divorce while Ben was struggling. She is very proud of him for getting help.”