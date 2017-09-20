Jennifer Lawrence has a powerful response for the many critics of her latest movie

Jennifer Lawrence is typically a box-office draw, but not even she could save “mother!”

The Darren Aronofsky film received a rare F grade from CinemaScore and bombed at the box office, earning just $7.5 million in its opening weekend. That makes it Lawrence’s worst box office performance for a wide release.

But when asked by “Entertainment Weekly” about the lackluster response to “mother!” the Academy Award-winning actress said:





“The people who love it, love it and want to see it another time. The people who don’t like it, absolutely despise it… There is no middle ground. We knew that it was divided. That’s what’s so exciting — everybody is going to feel something. It’s going to create a conversation. It’s going to create a controversy. Nobody is going to leave not getting something from it.”

Paramount Pictures, which distributed “mother!” released an official statement that called the film “very audacious and brave.”