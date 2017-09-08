Jennifer Lawrence suggests hurricanes are “Mother Nature’s rage, wrath” for ignoring climate change and electing President Trump

Actress Jennifer Lawrence suggested that the hurricanes and natural disasters affecting the United States are Mother Nature’s “rage, wrath” for electing President Donald Trump and ignoring human’s impact on climate change.

While promoting her new thriller “Mother!,” Lawrence appeared on British television network Channel 4, and among other things, discussed what the interviewer described a sort of “end of days” feeling.

“It’s scary,” Lawrence responded to the assertion.

“You know, it’s this new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know – it’s been proven through science – that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting,” she said.





She added: “And, we voted, and it was really startling.”

RELATED: President Trump’s properties threatened by potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma

“You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath,” Lawrence continued.

In response to a comment Lawrence made about U.S. politics, where she said, “I’ve heard things and seen things on TV in my own country that devastate me and make me sick, and it’s just really confusing,” the interviewer asked if she found President Trump confusing. “I don’t find him confusing. I think I know exactly what he is,” the actress tersely replied.

This isn’t the first time the Oscar-winning actress has shared her political beliefs and made her feelings about the United States’ 45th president known. Following Trump’s shocking election win over Hillary Clinton, Lawrence wrote an open letter voicing her thoughts on the election. In the letter, she wrote, “But like Hillary, you can still be an inspiration and get important things done. Do not let this defeat you—let this enrage you! Let it motivate you! Let this be the fire you didn’t have before.”

Watch Lawrence’s full interview above.

H/t: Page Six