Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are apparently “way more serious” than we thought

According to Page Six, things are heating up between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who have been dating for about two months now. The couple was seen leaving a Miami steakhouse on Tuesday night holding hands, a rare show of affection for the pair.
“It’s a way more serious relationship than most people think,” a source told Page Six. “He was being a gentleman. He wanted to walk in front of her on the way out to protect her.”
Then, over the weekend, they attended Lopez’s sold out show with her ex-husband Mark Anthony in the Dominican Republic. After the show, the former spouses and Rodriguez all danced the night away together.
“It’s obvious, we’ve been having a great time,” Rodriguez said of Lopez while visiting “The View” last month. “She just likes the simple things. I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter.”
