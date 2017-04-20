Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are apparently “way more serious” than we thought

According to Page Six, things are heating up between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who have been dating for about two months now. The couple was seen leaving a Miami steakhouse on Tuesday night holding hands, a rare show of affection for the pair.

“It’s a way more serious relationship than most people think,” a source told Page Six. “He was being a gentleman. He wanted to walk in front of her on the way out to protect her.”

The singer and former New York Yankee have been jet-setting off on romantic vacations together as of late, including their recent trips to Miami and the Bahamas. Plus, earlier this week, they visited the Fundación MIR in the Dominican Republic, to donate supplies to local elementary school students.

Such a beautiful afternoon visiting with the students at #fundacionmir #republicadominicana A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Then, over the weekend, they attended Lopez’s sold out show with her ex-husband Mark Anthony in the Dominican Republic. After the show, the former spouses and Rodriguez all danced the night away together.

JLo Dancing with Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony in Dominican Republic Few Hours Ago 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/dglKo3Axom — John (@JohnJLover) April 16, 2017

“It’s obvious, we’ve been having a great time,” Rodriguez said of Lopez while visiting “The View” last month. “She just likes the simple things. I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter.”

