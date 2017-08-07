Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit another relationship milestone over the weekend, and fans love it

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were officially some of the hottest wedding guests we have ever seen!
Over the weekend, the singer and baseball stud attended a friend’s wedding together and by the looks of these pre-wedding selfies, they were the hottest pair there!
On the way to the wedding, Lopez shared a sexy selfie with her man on Instagram.
“Just another Sunday night 💚🍏,” she wrote.
Rodriguez also snapped a pic, writing, “Date night in the city #Lasrywedding.”
A source told E! News that the couple attended the wedding of the daughter of Marc Lasry, co-founder of Avenue Capital Group and the co-owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, on Saturday night.
The publication also reports that the star-studded guest list included Bill and Hillary Clinton, Michael Strahan and Tiffany Trump. We hope there were no awkward run-ins on the dance floor!