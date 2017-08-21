Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez show off their boxing skills as they tour his brand new gym

#Fitcouplegoals, right?!

This weekend, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez took their romance to the gym for a little sweat session at his new gym, UFC gym in Miami. Lopez, who is no stranger to keeping it tight and working her butt off in the gym, was quick to test out the equipment using the free weights and machines before jumping in the boxing ring to show off her skills.

“Another day at @ufcgymkendall 🙌🏼 #UFCGym #TrainDifferent @jlo@jasonfigorski,” Rodriguez captioned the quick video.

Another day at @ufcgymkendall 🙌🏼 #UFCGym #TrainDifferent @jlo @jasonfigorski A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 20, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

According to PEOPLE, Lopez picked up boxing while preparing for her show, “Shades of Blue.”





“I always liked it,” Lopez said. “It’s always been a tough workout.”

After sweating it out, the couple headed out to dinner to refuel with Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

“Dinner with my girls. #CoconutGrove#305,” the baseball stud wrote alongside the cute photo.