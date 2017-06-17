Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take their blossoming relationship to the City of Love

Lovebirds Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are on a romantic vacation to Paris just a few months into their seemingly serious relationship.

The couple was spotted walking through the streets of the city on Saturday holding hands and smiling ear-to-ear.

“They were close to each other. No sign of any strain between them,” the observer told PEOPLE. “They were laughing and walking hand-in-hand.”

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez interrupted girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s interview to do the sweetest thing

Both Lopez and Rodriguez shared some pictures from their Friday night in Paris via Instagram.





“Weekend in Paris,” the former Yankee captioned a cute photo of him and Lopez relaxing on a couch.

Weekend in Paris ❤️#thankfulandgrateful A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 16, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

“When you’re having so much fun you just don’t give a [middle finger emoji] Lol…” the singer captioned a similar photo, featuring her beau giving their haters the bird.

But Paris wasn’t the first stop on their French vacation! Apparently, they spent time earlier this week in Monaco, where they hit up a casino and enjoyed dinner.

“She knows the south of France very well,” a source said of Lopez. “She showed [Rodriguez] Monaco, Antibes/Cannes and St. Tropez. She seemed to be showing him places she loves.”

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are in Love at the Louvre! pic.twitter.com/DSlrtmbtxq — Maurizio Glovia (@MaurizioGlovia) June 17, 2017

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez In The Louvre Museum Today 😍 pic.twitter.com/fsiW19ECRF — John (@JohnJLover) June 17, 2017

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez’s daughter sings for Jennifer Lopez as the couple gets to know one another’s kids