Jennifer Lopez bonds with Alex Rodriguez’s daughter over a singing lesson

Jennifer Lopez has already bonded with Alex Rodriguez’s daughters and has even stepped in to play singing coach for Ella Alexander.

On his Instagram story, the baseball stud shared an adorable video of his girlfriend singing Alessia Cara’s “Scars To Your Beautiful” with his nine-year-old daughter.

In the video, Lopez gently holds Ella’s hair back and watches her sing before joining along. She also gave Ella some pointers on the notes of the song.

Aww so cute ❤️ #jenniferlopez #jlo #jlover #jlovers A post shared by Jennifer Lopez fanpage✨ (@forever_jlover) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT





Lopez has had her fair share of professional coaching experience as she spent four seasons on “American Idol” and recently served as a judge for “World of Dance.”

Who could ask for a better teacher?!

