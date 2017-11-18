Menu
"Three's Company" fans are mourning the loss one of the show's stars who is no longer with us
Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha is another year older, and the occasion was extra special this year considering the adorable birthday wishes she got from her role model and dad’s girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.


“A great big Happy 13th birthday to this loving, beautiful, artistic soul,” Lopez wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Natasha to commemorate the big occasion.

Prior to Lopez’s post, Rodriguez shared a cute picture of him and his daughter, writing a heartfelt note to her on her 13th birthday.

“To my own Tashi on her 13th birthday to quote Dr. Seuss, ‘oh the places you’ll go,'” he wrote to his eldest child. “I can’t wait for your many adventures to unfold. I read the following quotation online: ‘Trust the wait. Embrace the uncertainty. Enjoy the beauty of becoming. When nothing is certain, anything is possible.’ You changed my life the moment you were born. You are just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I am so proud of the young lady you’ve become and I can’t wait to see what you accomplish. I love and adore you.”

Rodriguez and Lopez went public with their relationship back in March and have been going strong ever since, even sparking some engagement expectations. Along the way, the two have made sure to bond with each others’ families, as Lopez is mom to twins Emme and Max and Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha and Ella.

Saturday night football with my girls 🏈 #theU @univmiami

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

“Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career,” Rodriguez said of his daughters in September. “For them to be around their role model is so cool.”

Jennifer Lopez makes Alex Rodriguez’s daughter’s birthday extra special with a sweet message Instagram/Alex Rodriguez
