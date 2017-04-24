Jennifer Lopez opens up to Ellen DeGeneres about when her relationship with A-Rod really began

Leave it to Ellen DeGeneres to get to the bottom of JLo’s love life.

On Monday, the singer appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and the host wasted no time getting to Lopez’s romantic life.

Before breaking down her new relationship with Alex Rodriguez, DeGeneres joked about Lopez’s last appearance where she picked Harry Styles in a game of “Who’d You Rather?”

“Did [Harry Styles] call you?” DeGeneres asked. When Lopez said “no,” she continued, “But, you don’t really need him anymore. You have a boyfriend.”

“I didn’t need him then,” Lopez quipped as the audience cheered. She continued to beam as DeGeneres changed the topic to Rodriguez. “He’s a great guy.”





“Now, where did you meet? And, how did this happen? Tell us all about it,” DeGeneres pushed.

RELATED: Amber Heard confirmed her relationship with her new man since splitting with her ex Johnny Depp

“It’s very simple,” Lopez started. “I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him.”

“What were you eating?” DeGeneres asked.

“I was having Cobb salad and some soup,” Lopez answered. “I think it was tortilla soup.”

“So, you are having Cobb salad and tortilla soup. He goes by, did you tap him?” DeGeneres asked.

Lopez explained that when Rodriguez walked by, she walked outside after him and tapped him on the shoulder and said “hi, Alex.”

“And then, that was it,” she said before the audience gave a collective “aww!” “I mean, more stuff happened but that’s how we met!”

According to Lopez, Rodriguez had just moved to the Los Angeles area and already had her phone number from “years ago.” She claimed that he had called her for another reason years ago and did text her, inviting her for dinner.

“I don’t remember what we had for dinner but we had a nice dinner,” Lopez said.

“And a sleepover?” DeGeneres pressed.

“No, mama don’t sleepover on the first date,” Lopez clarified.

“Oh good for you. That’s fantastic,” DeGeneres said. “I do!”

Of course, no “Ellen” appearance is complete with a good old fashioned scare! As DeGeneres asked Lopez about the possibility of the new couple having kids, a man in a Yankees baseball uniform popped out of the coffee table between them and ran offstage.

“This asshole has been in here the whole time?!” Lopez exclaimed while cracking up. “Are you fucking kidding me?!”