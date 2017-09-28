Jennifer Lopez shares good news about her family in Puerto Rico after the hurricane

Jennifer Lopez has finally found the last of her relatives in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island.

The singer and actress shared the good news on Instagram, writing, “After a long 6 days we found the last of the family! Now the rebuilding begins!!” alongside a video featuring the two remaining family members. In the video, the aunt and uncle of Lopez’s cousin and assistant Tiana Rios opens up about Lopez’s generosity.

“I’ll never forget how good she was with us, especially my brother,” Tomas Rios said.

His wife Adela Rios added,

I remember her with a lot of love and affection since she was little. I’ve always loved her a lot although I haven’t had the opportunity to show her since we’re so far. I always remember her with a lot of love, and for me, she’ll always be the little Jennifer that was two or three years old when I met her. I’m very emotional, you know. To learn that she’s sent people here and that they are so worried. It makes me emotional. I have a lot to say, but I can’t seem to find the words to express it. Jennifer, my love, we love you a lot, may God bless you and may he give you a lot of health and that every day you’re better.

After a long 6 days we found the last of the family! Now the rebuilding begins!! #tiotomás #titiadela #familia #puertorico #unidosporpuertorico #LOVE #lovemakestheworldgoround #TioNegroImissyou A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Last week, Lopez shared an emotional video on Instagram in which she revealed she hadn’t heard from much of her family affected by the hurricane. She later donated $1 million to the relief efforts and teamed up with ex-husband for a humanitarian relief initiative.

