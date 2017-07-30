Jennifer Lopez showed her love and support for ex Marc Anthony with this sweet family photo with their kids

They may be divorced, but Jennifer Lopez will always share part of her heart with Marc Anthony.

Over the weekend, Lopez showed her support for her ex after news of his mother’s passing made headlines on Friday. In the adorable photo, Lopez shared a sweet family moment of Anthony boding with their twins, Max and Emme, 9, and his children from other relationships with Debbie Rosado and Dayanara Torres..

“Just what the doctor ordered…Surrounded by love…❤️,” she wrote adding in Spanish, “You rest in Peace Ginny … we’ll miss you.”

Just what the doctor ordered…Surrounded by love…❤️ Descansas en Paz Ginny…te vamos a extrañar #familia #love A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT





Anthony shared the news of his mother’s passing with fans in an emotional post on Instagram and Twitter.

“Today at 12:10pm my family’s hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away,” Anthony tweeted in an image to fans on Twitter. “She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all. Mami, I’m going to miss you so much!”

Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away…. pic.twitter.com/4e7U86720r — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 27, 2017

Looks like he is counting on family to get him through this tough time.

