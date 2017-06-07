Jennifer Lopez was completely moved by this dancer’s emotional routine on “World of Dance”

Fik-Shun blew the judges away this week on “World of Dance.”



The dancer performed an emotional routine to the tune of to X Ambassador’s “Unsteady.” At the end of performance, the entire audience and three judges were on their feet applauding. By the look on Fik-Shun’s face, it was obviously a very emotional performance.

“My parents have always been separated and, you know, as a kid, to have your mom 1,000 miles away or your dad 1,000 miles apart, it’s tough. So, no matter how far apart they are, I was always tried to be the one in the middle to bring them together,” he said wiping away tears. “It’s just tough for a kid.”





Jennifer Lopez was visibly moved by the routine.

I get it. I get it. As a performer and a dancer, you are so connected to every single beat. Each part of your body almost became a part of the song and it was such a moving thing to watch. And, you’re right. A lot of kids have to go through this. Unfortunately, there are a lot of moms out there like your mom and it’s great that you somehow kind of find, through your art, the bright side of it. And, from that pain comes beautiful moments like this right now.

Derek Hough said he was “sucked in” to the performance.

“We were right there with you. We were on that journey with you,” he said. “It was incredible.”

Ne-Yo applauded the dancer for his ability to bring in a talent that can’t be taught and just comes naturally to a performer.

In the end, the judges awarded Fik-Shun with 91 points!

“World of Dance” airs Tuesdays on NBC.