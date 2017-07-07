Jeremy Renner reveals that he suffered some major injuries while filming a stunt, but he’s taking it really well

Actor Jeremy Renner’s movies haven’t come without a little bit of sacrifice.

Renner recently revealed that he broke both of his arms while filming a stunt, US Weekly reports. He broke his right elbow and his right wrist.

Though the actor has been in numerous action movies, including Marvel’s “Avengers” series and the “Jason Bourne” series, he didn’t say when the accident occurred or other details about the incident.





Renner made it very clear that his injuries did not slow him down one bit.

“It won’t stop things that I need to do. I heal fast and am doing everything I can to heal faster,” he added. “I am doing a comedy that has a few stunts in. It won’t really affect my job. It affects how I get dressed in the morning — I cannot tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by. […] I shall heal up before Avengers starts up again.”