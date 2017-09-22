Jerry Lewis left out a startling provision in his will that reveals a lot about his family life

A new report claims that late comedian Jerry Lewis left his six children from his first marriage out of his will.

According to celebrity gossip site The Blast, Lewis’ will says, “I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis, and Joseph Cristopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder.”

The will notes that Joseph Lewis has died, according to the Thursday report from The Blast. He had a fatal drug overdose in 2009.





People reported that it obtained a copy of the will and testament from The Blast. The will was executed in 2012.

The children excluded are from Lewis’ first marriage to singer Patti Palmer, to whom he was married from 1944-1980.

According to People, Lewis’ widow, SanDee Pitnick, will be first in line to inherit the comedian’s estate. His 25-year-old adopted daughter, Danielle, will be second in line if something happens to Pitnick.

Lewis died at age 91 of heart failure Aug. 20.