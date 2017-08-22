Jerry Lewis’ official cause of death revealed by coroner’s office

Fans now have some insight into what killed actor and comedian Jerry Lewis.

According to TMZ, the Clark County Nevada Coroner ruled the cause of death as ischemic cardiomyopathy, meaning his heart could no longer pump blood into the rest of his body due to coronary artery disease. This generally occurs when the blood vessels are too narrow, and blood cannot get through.

Lewis died in his Las Vegas home on Sunday, and no autopsy will be conducted because he was under the care of a doctor at the time of his death.





He was 91 years old.