Jerry Seinfeld explains why he refused to give interview-crashing Kesha the hug she desired

So, Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t like to hug. Get over it.

And, it’s not like he doesn’t like to hug. He just doesn’t like to hug people he doesn’t know. And, with all due respect to singer Kesha, Seinfeld doesn’t know you.

“I don’t hug a total stranger,” Seinfeld told Extra. “I have to meet someone, say hello, I gotta start somewhere. Hug is not first moment of two humans. I never did that. I don’t know, borderline harassment case here.”

The 63-year-old comedian was joking about harassment, of course, but he has been engulfed in hug-gate ever since he snubbed Kesha of an embrace when she interrupted an interview he was giving before the National Night of Laughter and Song event at the Kennedy Center.





Kesha walked into view of the camera and said, “Gosh, I love you so much,” as she opened her arms wide. “Can I give you a hug.”

Seinfeld said, “No, thanks,” not once, not twice, but three times. Rejected, Kesha turned around and walked away.

Seinfeld, returning to the interview, said, “I don’t know who that was.”

“That was Kesha,” the interviewer said.

“Oh, OK, well, I wish her the best,” Seinfeld said, laughing.

As for not knowing the 30-year-old pop star, Seinfeld said, “I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star, I don’t know everyone.”

He added: “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off.”