Jessa Duggar Seewald penned an emotional and honest letter about her marriage to Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar Seewald is opening up to fans about her love story with husband Ben Seewald.

On Friday, Jessa took to her family’s blog and penned an open love letter in honor of her husband’s birthday.

“Lately, I’ve been looking back to when we first met, reminiscing over the many providences of God in how He brought us together, and just thinking about how blessed I am to do life with you!” she wrote.

Jessa wrote that the moment she saw “the new guy” at a Sunday morning worship, she was immediately attracted to him:





During the service, I looked over in your direction a few times. You’d grown a handsome goatee that yielded a more aged look, and I was convinced you were at least in your early 20’s! Our first conversation was slightly awkward because we both wanted to say ‘Hey!’ but we were a bit nervous. You tried to break the ice. ‘Is that an iPhone?’ you questioned, pointing at the device I was fumbling around in my hands.

She wrote that later she was uncertain if she would ever see him again, but three weeks later, they were reunited.

She wrote:

After that, just about once a month you would make the 3 1/2 hour trek up from Hot Springs to NW Arkansas. You told me that you were finishing up studies at your community college and that you were thinking about transferring to the University of Arkansas. So of course, you wanted to familiarize yourself with the area and make friends up here. I convinced myself that that was it, and refused to think that you had anything else in mind, but my sisters started to tease me about you.

Soon, their love began to blossom.

“And then it happened… you told me that you loved me. I cried. (And I’m not a super emotional person!),” she confessed.

The couple were soon engaged and wed in front of nearly 1,000 guests in a November 2015 ceremony. They are now the proud parents for two sons, Spurgeon Elliot, 1, and Henry Wilberforce, 3 months.

“When I think about what you mean to me, it’s hard to put into words. You’re one of a kind. You’re a gem. You’ve influenced my life in ways you probably don’t even know, and have helped me to be a more well-rounded person,” she wrote. “There’s is just so much more that I could say… but I shall close for now with this: I know that I married up.”

(H/T PEOPLE)