There’s a new Duggar!

Jessa Duggar Seewald shared a cute video of her second son, Henry.

The 2-month-old was all smiles as he heard his mommy’s soft voice.

Seewald and her husband, Ben, welcomed Henry, their second child, into the world in February. They also have another son named Spurgeon.