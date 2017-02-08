Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shares the first photo of her new bundle of joy just days after giving birth

Welcome to the world, baby Seewald no. 2!

On Monday, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband, Ben Seewald, welcomed their second child together, a precious little boy.

In an video on their website, the Seewalds shared an update about their new baby.

“We are so excited to introduce our new baby boy to the world,” Jessa said as she beamed down at her son. “I think it is really awesome that we are going to have two little boys so close in age. I know they are going to be best friends.”





Ben Seewald is also thrilled about the newest addition and hinted about the name they chose.

RELATED: Busy mama Ivanka Trump takes a phone call in the White House with her “personal assistant Theodore”

“This baby is probably going to have a unique name just like Spurgeon, but we haven’t quite settled on a name yet. We have some pretty good ideas,” he said.

“We want to be sure before we make it official,” Jessa added.

The proud mama also shared a sweet up-close image of her new baby boy and encouraged fans to head to her website for more information.

:LINK IN BIO: #BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn't be more in love! 😍 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Congratulations to the happy family!