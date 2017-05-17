Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s father, Joe Simpson, just received news about his recent cancer battle

Joe Simpson is now cancer free!

According to his rep, Simpson started radiation treatments in February after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016.

Got all dressed up for Christmas!! @jessicasimpson #christmas #christmastree #christmastime #love A post shared by Joe Simpson (@joesimpsonphoto) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:42am PST

“He’s feeling great now and is optimistic,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of his diagnosis. “He’s felt so much love and support from his family and friends.”

While undergoing treatment, Simpson spent time with his loved ones and recently celebrated Easter with his family.





My little Easter Bunnies @jessicasimpson #easter#potd A post shared by Joe Simpson (@joesimpsonphoto) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

It’s great to hear that he is doing well!