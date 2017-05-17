Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s father, Joe Simpson, just received news about his recent cancer battle

Joe Simpson is now cancer free!
According to his rep, Simpson started radiation treatments in February after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016.
“He’s feeling great now and is optimistic,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of his diagnosis. “He’s felt so much love and support from his family and friends.”
While undergoing treatment, Simpson spent time with his loved ones and recently celebrated Easter with his family.
It’s great to hear that he is doing well!