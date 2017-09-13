Jessica Biel’s son is in the “terrible twos ” and she’s really struggling to deal with it

During a recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote her new drama series, “The Sinner,” actress Jessica Biel admitted that she and husband Justin Timberlake have their hands full with their infant son Silas in full-blown “terrible twos” mode.

When Stephen Colbert asked Biel how many of her home’s surfaces were covered in “what you hope is chocolate,” Biel responded, “Every square inch.”

“And if it’s not the hopeful chocolate, it’s stickers, and Play-Doh, and gak, and crumbs and who knows,” she continued. “Everything is covered with everything.”





However, Mrs. Timberlake also had some nice things to say about her little son. “I mean, listen: It’s not all terrible, by the way,” she told Colbert. “He’s like the greatest of all time. Now, I’m feeling really bad. He’s cute. He’s funny.”