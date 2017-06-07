Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard have finally revealed the name they picked for their second baby boy

The Duggar family is expanding again!
Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derrick are gearing up for baby number two and shared his name with fans in a new blog post. According to the soon-to-be parents, they will soon be welcoming Samuel Scott Dillard into the world.
“We are so excited to announce the name of Baby Dillard #2! Samuel Scott Dillard,” the couple wrote in the post. “We can’t wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!”
The couple announced they were expecting for the second time in December. Little Samuel is due to make his debut in July. He will join big brother Israel, 2.
Congratulations to the growing family!
