Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick are parents of two after welcoming another baby boy

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick, welcomed their second child into the world on Saturday, son Samuel Scott Dillard.

“We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard,” the family announced on their website. “The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02 pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22” long. After 40 of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”

The couple announced their pregnancy back in December after welcoming their first son Isaiah in April 2015.

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!” they told PEOPLE at the time. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child, and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

In January, they found out that they were expecting another boy, and now he’s finally here!

