Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick celebrate their newborn son’s first week of life with sweet photos

After welcoming their newest bundle of joy, Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick are celebrating son Samuel’s first week of life and sharing some adorable photos of him.

On Thursday, the couple took to their family blog to share the sweet photos of some of Samuel’s most precious moments so far. The pictures include him smiling, laughing, sleeping, gazing at his parents and looking calmly at the camera.

We are so grateful to God for the arrival of little Samuel Scott. To see the new baby photo album visit our website. *link in bio* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

RELATED: Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick are parents of two after welcoming another baby boy

The proud parents, who are also mom and dad to two-year-old son Israel, welcomed the newest addition of their family on Saturday in a joint statement on their family website that read:





We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard. The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9 lb 10 oz and is 22” long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!

Derick also shared a photo of him holding his newborn son in the hospital, captioning it, “Jill and I are so blessed to welcome our second child, Samuel Scott Dillard! 9 lbs 10 oz and 22 in long! Mom and baby Sam are doing well! Thank you to those who have been supporting us through your prayers and encouragement!”

The Dillards announced their pregnancy back in December after welcoming their first child in April of 2015. A month later, they revealed that they were expecting a baby boy.

“Children really are a wonderful blessing from God,” they told People after the initial pregnancy reveal. “Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

RELATED: Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband finally revealed the gender of their newest bundle of joy