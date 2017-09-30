Jim Carrey slams the wrongful death lawsuit filed against him after his ex’s suicide

Jim Carrey claims the wrongful death lawsuit filed against him by his ex-girlfriend’s mother and estranged husband after her 2015 suicide is nothing but an extortion attempt.

The late Cathriona White’s estranged husband Mark Burton and mother Brigid Sweetman have alleged Carrey wrongfully provided drugs to White leading to her untimely death via a drug overdose.

In a cross-complaint filed against White’s attorney Filippo Marching and his office on Friday, Carrey dismissed the claims.

RELATED: Jim Carrey’s legal team has obtained the one thing that could prove his innocence in his ex-girlfriend’s death





“Cat and Marchino knew the claim was false and knew the mere allegation would impact Jim and his career,” Carrey’s attorney, Raymond Boucher, asserts in the filing. “Rather than engage in a protracted and expensive public battle, Jim, as many in his position do, succumbed to the demands and privately resolved the issue with Cat and her lawyer.”

“At the time, I felt Cat was being exploited by Marchino. Since this new case was filed, I have discovered the depth of deception behind those false claims,” Carrey said in a statement. “I will not give in a second time to these same fraudulent charges initiated by Cat’s husband in name but not substance, Mark Burton, and her estranged mother. Nor am I responsible for what these desperate characters have inadvertently unearthed about the woman I adored.”

“I was clearly blinded by my affection,” he continued. “Regardless, I will hold a place of empathy, and forgiveness for Cat and continue to focus on the many blessings in this life.”

RELATED: Jim Carrey could see a courtroom over his ex-girlfriend’s death in 2015