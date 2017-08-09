Jim Carrey’s legal team has obtained the one thing that could prove his innocence in his ex-girlfriend’s death

Jim Carrey has been granted the right to use his ex-girlfriend’s medical records in the wrongful death trial surrounding her death.

According to New York Daily News, the actor’s legal team was able to obtain use of her medical records in an attempt to prove Carrey’s innocence. The family of Cathriona White claims that Carrey gave White access to the prescription drugs she used to end her own life in September 2015.

White’s mother and ex-husband are suing Carrey with claims that he used his “wealth, influence and celebrity status,” to obtain the medication. Carrey’s attorney refuted the claims saying that White had a breast augmentation the month before her death and was prescribed oxycodone following the surgery.





RELATED: Shannen Doherty shares an emotional message to fans as she gets back on set for the first time in years

“We want to be able to establish that Mr Carrey absolutely did not transmit any herpes and he did not give her his pain medication and she could access her own,” Raymond Boucher said in court documents, according to The Telegraph.

The publications report that White’s medical records will also reveal if she had any sexually transmitted diseases before she began a relationship with Carrey. Her family claims that Carrey gave her herpes 1 and herpes 2 in 2013 while they were together.

The attorney for the White family believes Carrey should be very “nervous” headed into the trial which is set to begin in April 2018.

“We are pleased because now the same standard will apply to Mr. Carrey. He should be very nervous,” Michael Avenatti said of Carrey’s own medical records, which could also be made public.

Carrey has never commented publicly about the lawsuit or trial.