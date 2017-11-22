Here’s something you don’t see every day: people smiling in a New York City subway station!

The smiles were induced by an oddly familiar-looking band of street musicians who treated the commuters of NYC to an awesome jam session; they performed a rousing rendition of Elvis’ “Love Me Tender” and an incredibly accurate version of the Maroon 5 hit “Sugar.”





However, there’s a very good reason for their take on “Sugar” being so spot-on: these busking bums were not who they claimed to be! In fact, the whole thing was actually a prank segment for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and the buskers themselves were none other than the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon, and a few members of Maroon 5!

Of course, the commuters weren’t in on the joke, and their reactions when Fallon and co. revealed their true identities were absolutely priceless!

This isn’t the first time Fallon has pulled this prank. Previously, he went undercover with his good friend Miley Cyrus to surprise a bunch of rowdy tourists.

After devising new identities — with Cyrus becoming Charlene and Fallon playing Bart — the pair donned their disguises and headed to the Rockefeller Center subway station. “No one knows that this is going to happen,” Fallon told viewers before he began busking with Cyrus. “No one knows that it’s Miley Cyrus. Let’s do this.”