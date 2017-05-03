Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney share photos of their son after revealing his scary diagnosis

After Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his newborn son had recently undergone open heart surgery on the Monday night episode of his “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” his wife Molly McNearney took to social media to share a sweet photo of the father and son.

“I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys,” she captioned the picture of Kimmel and son Billy, who was born on April 21, smiling at each other. “Both criers.”

During an emotional monologue this week, Kimmel told viewers that three hours after Billy was born, doctors noticed he had a heart murmur and was turning purple in color, leading them to discover that his pulmonary valve was blocked and that he had a hole in the wall of his heart. Doctors then performed open heart surgery on the infant, which according to the late-night host, “was a success.”

On Tuesday, Kimmel thanked fans via Twitter, sharing a picture of McNearey, Billy and daughter Jane, 2.

“Sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support,” he wrote. “Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well – XO.”

