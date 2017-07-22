Jimmy Kimmel gave fans an update on his infant son following his heart surgery

A few months ago, Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his newborn son, Billy, was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease. The newborn was found to have a “hole in the wall of the left and right side of his heart.” Kimmel broke down on his show as he described his son going into surgery and described the wait as “the longest three hours of my life.”

Fortunately, the operation was a success, and Billy is doing better than ever. Kimmel shared a picture of Billy on his Twitter.

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

“Billy is three months old today and doing great,” Kimmel wrote. “Thanks for all your love & support and please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care Billy got.”





Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, also posted a picture in celebration of Billy turning three months old. From the looks of the big smile on his face, it was almost like he was never sick.

Billy's looking out for a lot of his buddies at Children's Hospital. Remind your Congresspeople to protect them. pic.twitter.com/UbFp2UgqGH — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) July 21, 2017

(H/T PEOPLE)