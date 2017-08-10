Jimmy Kimmel’s new baby Billy came to visit his dad on set just three months after having heart surgery

Baby Billy is so comfortable on the set of his dad’s show!

Jimmy Kimmel recently shared an update on his son’s health in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Baby Billy was born on April 21, and just three days later, he underwent open heart surgery after he was diagnosed with a rare heart defect.

Kimmel returned to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” just 10 days later and shared the emotional experience with the audience and viewers at home.

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

In the latest update, Kimmel said that his son is “doing great.”





“Young Billy made his first visit to our office today. He’s juggling. He’s translating Flaubert from French into English. He’s really an amazing kid,” Kimmel joked. “No — he smiles. That’s pretty much it. He is very interested in ceiling fans. He likes those a lot. I could get him to pay the same amount for Netflix just to watch ceiling fans.”

RELATED: “GMA” co-host Lara Spencer shared a sizzling bikini pic while on vacation, and fans went nuts over it

“He has to have two more open heart surgeries. We would like to get them over with and not have to think about it all the time, but it could definitely be worse,” he said of his baby’s health.

Thank you @lisamurkowski, @SenatorCollins, and @SenJohnMcCain for looking out for kids with pre-existing conditions like ours. Lots of love pic.twitter.com/DP3nQsLTXQ — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) July 28, 2017

In the article, little Billy is all smiles in a behind-the-scenes pic on the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from Aug. 1.

Kimmel also opened up about addressing his son’s health on his show.

I knew I had to say something, and I knew that I would get emotional. It occurred to me that maybe we could make it into something positive. I had a lot of time to think at the hospital, and it just so happened that our government was deciding whether or not millions of people should have health care at that time. I think it made a big impact on American citizens. I’m not sure, based on how our so-called leaders voted, whether it made a big impact on the Senate or House.

Kimmel has been candid about health care on his show and has spoken out against President Trump’s proposal to cut the budget of the National Institutes of Health and his plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“My goal always is to not make this a red or blue issue, because I don’t think it is,” he said.