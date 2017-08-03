Joanna Gaines just revealed her latest business venture, and “Fixer Upper” fans are going to love it

“Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines is working on a new design book!

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the big news and to share a glimpse of her new project with fans.

“Day 1 of shooting images for my design book!” she wrote as the caption for a picture that gives viewers a sneak peek at what might be inside the new book. “I got so giddy when we captured the first few photos. We have been preparing for this book for so long and I’m excited to finally see it take shape. It will be a deep dive into all things home and design with lots of pretty details. I can’t wait to share it with you!”





She followed up the post by sharing a video of her staging a room for photos, writing, “This is what getting the perfect shot really looks like…” as the caption.

This is what getting the perfect shot really looks like… #designbook A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Gaines has already written a book with husband Chip detailing the history of their relationship called “The Magnolia Story.” While her latest venture will be her first solo book, Chip has already revealed that he’s working on his own book as well, which will be a memoir about how he built his design business.

“I’ve done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book…so I did!” he wrote on Instagram when he announced the big news. “Coming this fall: Capital Gaines – Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff | You know you want to read this, so head to the link in my profile to learn more. More updates to come – including the official book cover.”

