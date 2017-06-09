Jodie Sweetin’s ex-fiancé accuses her of hitting him during the argument that caused their breakup

In his first interview since the incident, Jodie Sweetin’s ex-fiancé Justin Hodak opened up about the night that ended their engagement.

Back in March, Hodak was arrested three times for possession of a deadly weapon, falsifying evidence and violating the restraining order that Sweetin had against him following an explosive fight that led Sweetin to call the police on him. Hodak is now saying his “roid rage” fueled the incident:

I remember Jodie did Instagram posts the night before saying ‘To the most loyal guy ever, I love you forever,’ then the next day just boom. We woke up in the morning I had to go get some antibiotics. I’d been coming off the steroids for like a week, I didn’t want to do it anymore, I didn’t like who I was. Jodie never told me the steroids affected the relationship but I did feel myself more agitated and aggressive. We were on the way back when we started talking about this dog that we haven’t got yet. I’d asked her to ask her mom to watch the dog because I didn’t trust the nanny and the kids and we had a wedding to go to the next day. It was a little French bulldog, so cute, we were going to pick him up from the breeder and name him Buster. But she starts telling me her mom can’t watch the dog and I said, ‘Well when your mom asks for stuff we just do it,’ and I said ‘Fine, next time your mom asks me for something I’m not doing it.’





Later on, Sweetin allegedly admitted that she never actually asked for her mother’s help, and Hodak says she then became violent with him:

She said sorry when we got home and I just went upstairs, took a shower and then I was ready to continue the argument. It was bubbling in me because she hit me in the jaw — she picked up her phone and threw it. I never laid a finger on Jodie or threatened to. We were bickering in the living room and I said something and she ignored me, then I said something else and she laughed and that was it, that’s when I broke down the bookcase in anger.

Hodak ended up being sentenced to 120 days in jail, nearly half of which he’s already served. Looking back, he wishes he had just walked away. Additionally, he does not believe he is a threat to Sweetin, who has since increased her security greatly.

“The only thing I’m guilty of is being in love,” Hodak said.

