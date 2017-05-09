Jodie Sweetin’s ex-fiancé’s day in court has arrived — here’s the sentence he received for his multiple arrests

Jodie Sweetin’s ex-fiancé Justin Hodak has been given a suspended sentence of six years and eight months in prison after pleading “no contest” to possession of a deadly weapon and falsifying evidence by threatening a witness with force or implied force in court last week. He will instead serve 120 days in the Los Angeles County Jail and will be given credit for the 56 days he’s already served.

Hodak was arrested in March, days after the “Fuller House” star called off their engagement when police responded to a possible suicide at Sweetin’s residence. Upon arriving, they found a firearm that belonged to Hodak; however, as a convicted felon, he was not eligible to own one. After being taken into custody on the weapons violation, Hodak was arrested again when he showed up at Sweetin’s house days later, violating the restraining order she had against him. As part of a plea deal, the remaining charges against him were dismissed.





In addition to jail time, Hodak will have to undergo five years of probation after his release. He will also be mandated to enroll in a 52-week domestic violence treatment program and has been ordered to surrender his firearm to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sweetin and Hodak dated for two years before announcing their engagement in early 2016, which would have been Sweetin’s fourth marriage. They do not share any children together.

