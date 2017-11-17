Who doesn’t love a good Joe Biden meme?

Former Vice President Joe Biden certainly does, and this week, he revealed which one is his favorite while promoting his new book, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.”





During an interview on NBC, Biden talked about the ubiquitous memes and how many people know who he is because of the memes, saying that he “feels good” about the fact that young people know him that way.

“A couple of ones I liked were ones where I was trying on Ray Bans, and he’s lying on the couch, and I turn around, and I said, ‘Which ones do you like?’ And he looks at me and says, ‘Joe, Joe, come on, focus here,’” Biden said.

But, the former vice president said that one of the best memes is the one where he says, “Barack…I put in the drawer fake birth certificates.” The meme is referring to the “birther” movement, which is convinced that former President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States but rather in Kenya.

biden: cmon you gotta print a fake birth certificate, put it in an envelope labeled "SECRET" and leave it in the oval office desk

obama: joe pic.twitter.com/UTtv1JkE5o — jomny sun (@jonnysun) November 11, 2016

Biden: Ideally I'd like to include traps from all of the Home Alone movies, but we've only got two months so the Home Alone 2 plan is fine pic.twitter.com/iFkkJNmkvl — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016

Obama: Did you replace all the toiletries with travel size bottles?

Biden: He's got tiny hands Barack, I want him to feel welcome here pic.twitter.com/e7NRIZ43Ww — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016

Biden: …so, when Trump walks in, you duck and I sock him wit-

Obama: No, Joe pic.twitter.com/sJIejb1rEN — Mollie Goodfellow 🤶🏻 (@hansmollman) November 10, 2016

While talking about the memes, he also opened about his relationship with Obama, saying, “In essence, [the memes are] all true. We had that kind of relationship.”

He also revealed that the Obamas are like family: “My granddaughters and his daughters are each other’s best friends. They vacation together. You know, it’s family.”

Biden’s daughter, Ashley, told Moneyish earlier this year that after she first showed him the memes, he “sat there for an hour and laughed.”

While the former vice president has been promoting his new book, he’s revealed many personal tidbits about his life, his relationships, and politics. During an interview with Opray Winfrey, he revealed that he “regrets” not being president but that he feels he made the right decision. However, one bit of information that he still hasn’t revealed is whether or not he’s planning a 2020 run for president, saying he’s not ruling it out but that he’s “not sure it’s the appropriate thing.”

