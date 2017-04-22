John Cena and fiancée Nikki Bella get naked for reaching this major social media milestone

John Cena and fiancée Nikki Bella were apparently so excited about getting half a million subscribers on YouTube, they just took off all their clothes.

Nikki Bella is a part of the Bella Twins wrestling duo with her real-life twin Brie. Their YouTube page recently reached more than 500,000 subscribers.

“We are finally ready to have this huge celebration. Sorry it took a few days, it took awhile to convince someone to do this,” she told the viewers, pointing to Cena. “We got half a million subscribers, so we are ready to give all of us to all of you!”





They proceed to take their clothes off, despite Cena’s reluctance. “Shut up and take your clothes off,” she insists to her fiancé.

“I think my tube’s on YouTube!” Cena jokes once their clothes are totally off, with body parts blurred out of course.

As they dance, Cena bends down to grab his sign, and a fake fart comes out.

“What did you eat? Someone else’s farts?” she said. “You honestly ruin everything.”

So much for a celebration!