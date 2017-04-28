John Cena dishes some surprising new details on the wedding with Nikki Bella

John Cena is officially off the market now that he’s engaged to fellow wrestler Nikki Bella. Their engagement stole the show at Wrestlemania 33, and wrestling fans everywhere are looking forward to the new union.

E! News managed to catch up with the pair during the premier of "The Wall," a film in which Cena plays a leading role. When asked what his role was in the preparation for the wedding, Cena answered, "I'm kind of in charge of the budget, so we're keeping everything on dollar…but I just want the event to be fun. I really want the event to be fun."





He also explained that Bella has made an honest man out of him. The actor explained, “Nicole has taught me a lot about the meaning of a union between two people is and she’s made me a believer out of it.”