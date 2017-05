John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and baby Luna spent a fun day at Miami Seaquarium.

Legend posted a picture of his happy family posing in front of an equally happy seal.

Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium💦🐋🐳🐬🐟💦 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 12, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen placed President Trump as the cause for a medical crisis and said it’s time for him to pay up

Legend’s caption indicated that the family made the stop just before a show.

According to PEOPLE, Legend is bringing baby Luna on tour with him.