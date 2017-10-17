John Legend serenades Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna on Instagram, and we just melted

John Legend totally personifies both #dadgoals and #husbandgoals.

When he was missing his wife, Chrissy Teigen and baby girl, Luna Legend, the singer decided to take his love to Instagram and serenade his favorite girls. He belted out part of his 2006 song “Coming Home” for his family and the fans.

“Hi @chrissyteigen. Hi Luna,” he wrote alongside the video.

Hi @chrissyteigen. Hi Luna A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Teigen, however, was not interested in the serenade of his hit single, “Coming Home.” She responded with a sarcastic, “Ok well you didn’t answer my facetime but okay.”





Isn’t this family the cutest?!