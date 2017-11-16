Menu
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she's determined to get back to work soon
John Stamos is in full wedding (and family) planning mode just weeks after proposing to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh.

Entertainment Tonight asked the “Fuller House” star about his upcoming wedding and family plans at the Garry Marshall Theater’s First Founders Gala on Monday.


“I hope [to have kids],” he said. “That’s always been my plan. It’s just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn’t have children, and I finally found the right woman — the perfect woman.”

“I know my parents are smiling down,” he continued. “I know they would love her. She’s a gentle, kind, graceful soul who would be a good mother.”

Stamos proposed to his leading lady in Disneyland in early October after they started dating in 2016.

“John proposed to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on Sunday afternoon at Disneyland,” his rep confirmed last month. “He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from ‘The Little Mermaid’ encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.’ Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to 21 Royal where they shared the news and celebrated with their families.”

Stamos’ co-star Bob Saget recently announced his engagement to Kelly Rizzo and gushed about her in an interview with Rare on Nov. 14.

“She’s half my age plus 7, which is how it works in LA, because we have great moral values,” he quipped. “She has a life of her own and a career of her own, and there’s not much I can do for her except buy her stuff.”

“I’m usually a two year guy, but this is different. We haven’t set a [wedding] date yet, but we’re not gonna be engaged for 10 years or anything like that. I wanna make her legal,” he joked. “She’s a real friend.”

GIF courtesy of giphy.com

John Stamos dished on the possibility of becoming a father with fiancée Caitlin McHugh Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
