John Stamos tweets adorable throwback photo of the time he met Miley Cyrus

John Stamos shared the ultimate ’90s throwback this week, featuring none other than baby Miley Cyrus and country crooner Billy Ray Cyrus.

The “Full House” alum posted the adorable pic on Sept. 25 and left fans feeling very nostalgic.

“That one time I met @ MileyCyrus,” he wrote alongside the sweet shot.

Stamos was clearly taken by the little girl, but she was clearly not amused by Uncle Jesse standing over her. Baby Miley refused eye contact with the actor, and instead, she stuck her VIP pass in her mouth and gazed off into the distance.





Who wants to see a reunion?!