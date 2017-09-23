John Stamos tweets vintage photo to celebrate Dave Coulier’s birthday
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
To honor the birthday of his his friend and “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier’s, actor John Stamos recently shared a retro photo of the pair on Twitter.g

The photo shows a youthful Stamos goofing around with a napkin on his head, while Coulier — with his tongue sticking out — leans in as though he wants to lick his buddy’s cheek.

“If you would have asked me if I’d be best friends with this guy 30 years later – I would have said, I sure hope so!” Stamos wrote, before signing off with “LOVE YOU BIRTHDAY BOY.”


The first half of the third season of the “Full House” follow-up  series “Fuller House” premiered on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 22 — which just so happened to mark the 30th anniversary of the “Full House” premiere on ABC!

