Actor John Travolta has been accused of alleged sexual battery after a masseur came forward and said he groped his bare buttocks and exposed himself during a massage in Palm Springs, CA in 2000.


The accuser also said that Travolta made comments about gay sexual fantasies during the alleged incident. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline stated that Travolta said he requested an intimate massage around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2000 and continuously removed the towel exposing his bare buttocks despite the employees several attempts to cover him up.

The masseur claimed that Travolta asked him to sit in the steam room so he “wouldn’t be alone.” Once in the steam room, Travolta allegedly removed his towel and offered to give the masseur a massage himself.

RELATED: Aly Raisman slams “monster” team doctor whom she accused of sexually abusing her

He alleged that Travolta then “reached under his towel and began to rub his inner thigh.” Following the alleged incident in the steam room, the accuser said that Travolta made lewd comments to him and he eventually reported the alleged incident to the Palm Springs Sheriff’s Department. When an officer arrived, Travolta had already checked out.

Travolta faced similar allegations when he was sued after allegedly trying to have sex with a male masseur at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2012. Travolta, who is married to Kelly Preston, denied claims that he made sexual advances or masturbated in front of the man.

“This lawsuit is complete fiction and fabrication. None of the events claimed in the suit ever occurred,” a spokesperson for Travolta said at the time, according to the Daily Mail.

John Travolta joins the ever-growing list of celebrities accused of sexual misconduct Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
Carson Daly pays tribute to his mother and Jimmy Fallon's mother who were "fast friends" in life

Swedish meatballs aren't really Thanksgiving food — but for Tyson, we made an exception

Roy Moore just lost a big vote of confidence from Trump's White House — here's how it went down

Homeless man returns $10,000 check to woman who lost it

5-year-old genius makes "elephant toothpaste" in fun, kid-friendly experiment

