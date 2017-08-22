Johnny Depp’s little girl is all grown up and posing topless in a racy fashion photo spread

Lily-Rose Depp is all grown up!

The daughter of Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis just turned 18 and is already on the fast track to being a top model in the fashion industry. She is already the face of Chanel No. 5 fragrance and stars in their new campaign for Fall/Winter 2017, and most recently, she bared all in a new spread for Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book magazine.

Actress Natalie Portman interviewed her for the Book, and she was quick to open up about why she wanted to show a little skin.





“Carine actually styled the first shoot that I did for Chanel when I was 15,” she said, reports PEOPLE. “This time I got to show a little more skin and be a little more sexy. I had just turned 18, so I was ready to up the ante.”

Famed photographer Steven Klein shot the photo spread, and Depp was happy to look to her mom for inspiration.

“He had shot these amazing photographs of my mom when she was my age,” Depp said, according to PEOPLE. “We shot in front of a mirror with the pictures taped to it. We have a similar grungy look.”

@chanelofficial @karllagerfeld @carineroitfeld ❤️ A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on Jul 26, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Depp was adamant that while she’s grateful for such successful parents, she doesn’t want the world to think that she has everything because of them.

“A lot of people think I’m only acting because of my dad, that I have not had to work as hard to be seen or recognized in the industry, so I think that it makes me want to work twice as hard to prove to everyone that I’m not just doing this because it’s easy to do,” she said. “I’m not just doing it because it runs in the family.”