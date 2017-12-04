Menu
Rob Riggle Hosts Shoebox’s 29th Birthday Celebration Read this Next

It's officially over for this "Real Housewives of Orange County" star and her husband of 17 years
Advertisement

David Healy is back in the house, “Roseanne” fans!

Last week, show producer Whitney Cummings shared the news that Johnny Galecki was back for the reboot with a post on Instagram, but the actor took a few days to confirm the news. Over the weekend, the “Big Bang Theory” star gave fans a sneak peek at the set of the reboot.


“21 YEARS LATER…! Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram on Dec 1.

RELATED: The cast and crew of “Roseanne” take their very first peek at the beloved show’s upcoming revival

Galecki played Darlene Conner’s on-again-off-again boyfriend throughout the original series, which ran from 1988 to 1997. Other stars to sign on for the reboot include Sara Gilbert (Darlene), John Goodman (Dan), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Laurie Metcalf (Jackie). According to US Weekly, Darlene and David will have children!

The series is set to air on ABC in 2018.

Johnny Galecki shares his first behind-the-scenes photo from the reboot of “Roseanne” Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Spotted by convenience store surveillance, a missing Katy teen is on her way home

Spotted by convenience store surveillance, a missing Katy teen is on her way home

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally speaks up about his “Fast and Furious” feud with Tyrese Gibson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally speaks up about his “Fast and Furious” feud with Tyrese Gibson

The live-in boyfriend arrested in connection with 3-year-old Mariah Woods’ death made his first appearance in court

The live-in boyfriend arrested in connection with 3-year-old Mariah Woods’ death made his first appearance in court

Do you hear what I hear? This “silent” GIF is taking the internet by ear-thudding storm

Do you hear what I hear? This “silent” GIF is taking the internet by ear-thudding storm

A teacher’s alleged “I want your hands on me” messages apparently led to a wild romp in the park

A teacher’s alleged “I want your hands on me” messages apparently led to a wild romp in the park

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!
The Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

,
It’s officially over for this “Real Housewives of Orange County” star and her husband of 17 years
Rare People

It’s officially over for this “Real Housewives of Orange County” star and her husband of 17 years

,
“DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess has taken to Twitter to defend an alleged celebrity sex offender
Rare People

“DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess has taken to Twitter to defend an alleged celebrity sex offender

,
Someone just confirmed that Matt Lauer did have a bag of sex toys in his office closet
Rare People

Someone just confirmed that Matt Lauer did have a bag of sex toys in his office closet

,
Advertisement